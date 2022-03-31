Barbara Anne Alteri, 65, of Sackets Harbor, died March 31, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, New York after suffering a stroke at home. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Anne Alteri, 65, of Sackets Harbor, died March 31, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, New York after suffering a stroke at home.

Mrs. Alteri was born April 13, 1956 in Alexandria Bay, NY a daughter of Andrew Harold and Shirley Anne Clark-Brown Simpson. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1974 and Jefferson Community College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Steven J. Alteri on June 16, 1979 at St. Anthony’s Church with Monsignor Anthony Milia officiating. Mr. Alteri died February 15, 2015 from ALS. Mrs. Alteri operated a day care for children out of her home for twelve years.

Mrs. Alteri is survived by a sister, Darryl Lindsey King, Pillar Point, Dexter, NY, two nephews, Jeffrey A. (Mary) Wood Watertown, Steven C. Wood and his fiancé Heather Harrison, Watertown, a great nephew, Austin G. Wood, Cooperas Cove, Texas and a great niece Danielle M. (Kevin) Wood Reyes, San Antonio, Texas.

Barbara loved her dog Beacon, her gardens, the music of Guns and Roses and sitting on her deck looking over Black River Bay.

There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

