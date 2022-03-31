Advertisement

Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities in Nevada recovered the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot more than two week prior, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed recovery of Irion’s body Wednesday night. A tip led them to a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, the body was confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old. Her family has been notified, KOLO reports.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed the identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released, and the investigation continues.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man who nearly died from Covid-19 returns home
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide

Latest News

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
Pittsburgh woman celebrates her 111th birthday and gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild...
Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South