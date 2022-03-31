Bridge named for fallen state trooper to get $4M facelift

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A bridge along a busy stretch of highway in Jefferson County is set to get a $4 million makeover.

It’s the Route 11 bridge over Indian River in Philadelphia. It’ll have its deck and bearings replaced.

It was built in the 1950s and officials with the state say it’s time for improvements.

The project will start on April 4 and it will require one-way traffic at times.

“So there’ll be some short delays probably in the morning and the afternoon, as people go to and from work. Take your time, pay attention to the signals and we’ll get you through,” said Mike Flick, New York State Department of Transportation.

The bridge is also known as the Joel Davis Memorial Bridge. It’s named after the local state trooper killed in the line of duty in 2017.

The project will last until the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.