Advertisement

Cooperative Extension offers help to people struggling with high energy costs

Cooperative Extension has help for people struggling with energy costs.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a Community Energy Engagement Program to help people struggling with the high cost of energy.

Community energy program manager Kathryn Ripstein says the program provides local education around energy efficiency.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program also helps residents apply for up to $10,000 through the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) to help them address energy efficiency in their homes.

The money is income based, but anyone can apply for a free home energy assessment.

Call 315-788-8450, extension 232 for more information or email ker99@cornell.edu.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Council member claims he was arrested for DWI over and over again without cause
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Ambulance
‘EMS is in crisis,’ say officials in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Man faces arson charge following domestic incident
The General Brown girls' lacrosse team lost several starters to graduation last year, but a...
Lady Lions bank on talented young players for upcoming lacrosse season
We take our weekly look at the photos and videos sent in by our viewers.
Pics of the Week: ships, scenic shots & a winning Canton team
Wake Up Weather
Grab a sturdy umbrella