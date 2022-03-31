Cooperative Extension offers help to people struggling with high energy costs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a Community Energy Engagement Program to help people struggling with the high cost of energy.

Community energy program manager Kathryn Ripstein says the program provides local education around energy efficiency.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program also helps residents apply for up to $10,000 through the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) to help them address energy efficiency in their homes.

The money is income based, but anyone can apply for a free home energy assessment.

Call 315-788-8450, extension 232 for more information or email ker99@cornell.edu.

