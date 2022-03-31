Diane Irene (Bogart) Rafferty, age 64, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Diane Irene (Bogart) Rafferty, age 64, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Diane is survived by her husband, Sean Rafferty of Birmingham, England; her children, Chelsea Chamberlin of Ogdensburg, Arren Spicer of Rensselaer Falls, and Lacey Shaver of Alabama; her siblings, Timothy Bogart and his wife, Karen, of Madrid, NY, Steven Bogart and his wife, Becky of Greenwood, FL; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Deborah Sackett, brother, Elwood A. Bogart Jr., and a brother-in-law Richard Sackett. Diane was born on June 21, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Elwood Arthur and Florence I. (LaRock) Bogart. She attended local schools. Diane married Sean Rafferty on March 28, 2002, in Heuvelton NY. Mrs. Rafferty worked for a time in the photography department at Wal-Mart in Ogdensburg. Diane enjoyed nature, photography, house plants, gardening, watching ER and House, and spending time with her family. Donations may be made in Diane’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

