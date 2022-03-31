Fort Drum contractors plead guilty to conspiring to commit fraud to obtain government contracts

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two Fort Drum contractors have admitted they tried to obtain government construction contracts set aside for businesses owned and operated by disabled veterans.

Fifty-nine-year-old Sean O’Sullivan of Sackets Harbor and 58-year-old David Rose of Newport News, Virginia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Syracuse.

They and their business, Sierra Delta Contracting, also agreed to pay more than $750,000 to resolved their civil liability.

Rose is a disabled veteran, but O’Sullivan is not. They attested that Rose ran the business although Rose had a job in Virginia and O’Sullivan ran the business by himself.

Sierra Delta received several construction contracts set aside for disabled veterans from the Army at Fort Drum and one from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

O’Sullivan’s sentencing is set for May 11 and Rose’s is scheduled for July 20. They each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

In a related matter, O’Sullivan also pleaded guilty to conspiring against the U.S. by giving gratuities to Cindy McAleese, a Fort Drum contracting officer, including sports tickets, meals, sexual encounters, and time and attention.

McAleese was indicted in December. She faces trial in July.

