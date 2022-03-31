Advertisement

Free entrepreneurial workshop available

The Jefferson-Lewis Small Business Development Center is offering a free entrepreneurial workshop.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson-Lewis Small Business Development Center is offering a free entrepreneurial workshop.

Business advisor Mike Kinnie says the workshop offers a broad range of advice on running a small business.

The workshop is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 19 through May 4.

It’s via Zoom and is free.

You can visit watertown.nysbdc.org to sign up or call 315-782-9262.

