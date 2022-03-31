Gillibrand pushes for post office banking services

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to reestablish banking services through the post office.

About 12 million Americans use payday loans or check-cashing services, which cost consumers close to $190 billion a year.

To address that, Gillibrand is reintroducing her Postal Banking Act, legislation that would bring back banking at U.S. Post Offices.

Gillibrand hopes the act will provide financial security to millions of Americans in low-income and rural communities.

“The sad fact is that it is expensive to be poor in America,” she said. The Postal Banking Act would give families access to small-dollar checking and saving accounts, debit cards, low-fee ATMs, online banking services, wire transfers, and, most importantly, small-dollar loans so they don’t become victims of predatory lenders.”

Gillibrand also estimates the legislation could generate $19 billion a year for the postal service.

