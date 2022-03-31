Grab a sturdy umbrella

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a warm, wet, windy day.

We’ll have rain showers on and off all day. It will be breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Rain could be heavy at times and there’s a risk of thunderstorms.

There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 2 p.m. Winds could gust to 40 miles per hour.

Rain clears up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday -- the first of April -- will have a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be sunny and in the low 40s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-40s.

It will be mostly sunny Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be mostly cloudy and around 50 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday should be dry and Wednesday has a 60 percent chance of rain.

