Grants awarded to help fill north country health care needs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the second year in a row, local groups will get grant money to help fill health care needs in the community.

The North Country Initiative delivered the money through a program called Promising Practices.

It’ll help the area to do things like preventing and managing chronic disease, promote mental health well-being, and promote healthy living for kids and adults.

Seven projects were selected for funding. The awardees and their respective projects are as follows:

Bolton’s Pharmacy – “Vaccines & Vitamins for Children” will provide immunizations and free multivitamins to at least 200 children in low-income households through Bolton’s Watertown location.

Carthage Area Hospital – “Healthcare on the Highway: Bringing Primary and Preventative Care into the Community” will staff a mobile primary care clinic, which will travel throughout Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties and will make preventive care (such as well visits, vaccinations, screenings, and more) more accessible to local residents with transportation challenges.

Complete Family Care & Laser Center – “Bridging the Care Management Gap for Medicaid Patients” will make it possible for an independently-owned primary care practice in Jefferson County to provide clinical and social care management support for identified high-risk Medicaid patients.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center – “Cook to Eat to Live: Basic Cooking Skills for Better Health” will create a teaching kitchen within Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in which people with pre-diabetes, diabetes, obesity, other chronic conditions, or families with children who may be at risk to develop chronic conditions, can participate in group or individual classes on healthy meal and snack preparation. The project also includes the “$25 Feeds Five” program which provides participants with make-at-home meal kits incorporating locally sourced ingredients.

Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions – “Mobile Medication-Assisted Treatment Unit” will support the purchase and staffing of a mobile van which will travel across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties to provide behavioral health and substance use assessments, counseling, medication administration, peer support, and other services.

St. Lawrence County Community Services – “Creating a Trauma-Informed Response Culture for St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility” will facilitate the delivery of a New York State Office of Mental Health training on trauma-informed response among corrections officers, medical and administrative staff, and leadership within the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. The goals of the project include a reduction in reported inmate misbehavior and grievances and an increase in inmate engagement with rehabilitative programming and post-release services in the community. Note: this award is pending St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators’ approval.

Watertown Family YMCA – “Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Innovation: A Partnership to Empower Low-Income High-Risk Individuals through Self-Monitoring for Successful Hypertension Control” will enroll two cohorts, each composed of 50 participants who have or are at risk for high blood pressure, in a four-month program in which participants regularly self-monitor their blood pressure at home using grant-funded equipment, engage in personal consultations with trained Healthy Heart Ambassadors, and participate in nutrition education for better blood pressure management.

