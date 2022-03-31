Advertisement

Heuvelton woman to appear on 25 Words or Less

Linda Scagel appeared on 25 Words or Less(25 Words or Less)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A super fan from Heuvelton will appear on 25 Words or Less on Thursday.

You can watch Linda Scagel on the TV game show, which airs on weekdays on WWNY-TV at 5:30 p.m.

Host Meredith Vieira introduced her and told a nationwide audience what TV station Linda watches.

As a super fan, Linda has a chance to win $1,000 if the show’s winning team gets all ten words in the final round or a gift card.

