Heuvelton woman to appear on 25 Words or Less

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A super fan from Heuvelton will appear on 25 Words or Less on Thursday.

You can watch Linda Scagel on the TV game show, which airs on weekdays on WWNY-TV at 5:30 p.m.

Host Meredith Vieira introduced her and told a nationwide audience what TV station Linda watches.

As a super fan, Linda has a chance to win $1,000 if the show’s winning team gets all ten words in the final round or a gift card.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.