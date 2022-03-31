Job fair looks to connect workers with 1,800 jobs

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A job fair drew in crowds of people Thursday, and job seekers had plenty of employers to choose from.

Tables were lined up and filled with applications at the Ramada Inn in the town of Watertown.

The WorkPlace hosted the job fair, which offered more than 1,800 positions.

This was a good thing for job hunters like Robert Horning, who’s looking for something to do in his free time.

“Just sitting at home doing nothing for 39 hours a day just gets a little old,” he said.

Others want a new job for a fresh start.

“I’m here hopefully just trying to actually start my future. You know because I’m currently working on getting my G.E.D.,” said Gracie Hilton, job hunter.

The WorkPlace Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth says it was a great turnout.

“All sorts of positions that you can find here today. So we’re very pleased,” she said.

And some people knew this job fair would be the right place to find something a little different.

“I’m really just looking for something new. The job I’m at now is just getting a little boring. I’m just not really feeling it anymore. I’m just looking for something to kind of spice it up a little bit,” said

Tyris Castro, job hunter.

Employers there said there are a lot of positions to fill in. Full-time, part-time, and even stay-at-home positions.

