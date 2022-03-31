Lady Lions bank on talented young players for upcoming lacrosse season

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - High school and college lacrosse, along with college softball, topped the local sports menu Wednesday.

The General Brown girls’ lacrosse team is getting ready to open up the season.

The Lady Lions finished the 2021 season with an 8-6 overall record, 6-4 in Frontier League play and lost to Skaneateles in the Section III Class D semifinals.

The Lady Lions lost three of their top four scorers from last year’s squad to graduation, but General Brown coach Katelyn Longamore is optimistic about her young team this season.

“So, we actually have a lot of undergrads coming up, we have about five ninth graders coming up,” Longamore said. “We’re lucky enough to have our senior goalie here who has just committed to a college not long ago. We have some returners -- but not -- we lost a lot of starters. We’re excited for the young players we have coming up and some of the returners. A lot of girls have improved and are ready to take that starting position this year.”

On offense, the Lady Lions will look to Trinity Stowell for scoring. Last season, Stowell tallied 27 goals.

On defense, General Brown is led by senior goalie Megan Bennett.

Both players feel that despite the team being young, the chemistry the players have will play an important role in the Lady Lions’ success this season.

“I feel like we have a lot of, there’s a lot of returning players, so I feel like we all, we have good chemistry and we all know each other pretty well.,” Stowell said. “Everyone is friendly with each other, everyone knows each other, so I feel like that’s really good to come back as a team and work together.”

“Well, we have a newer team, we have a lot of younger people coming up this year, but we’ve been doing really well so far, a lot of improvement from day one,” Bennett said. “I feel like the key is going to be getting our offense into shape, making sure we can score those goals and keep up with the other teams.”

For the past several seasons, the Lady Lions have been at or near the top of the Frontier League standings and Longamore says 2022 looks like it will bring some parity to the league as a whole.

“A lot of the teams are even,” she said. “I think this is a fun year for all of us because we’re -- I don’t think -- no one knows where the standings are going to be.”

In men’s college lacrosse from Hantz Field, the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted SUNY Potsdam.

In the first quarter, Sebastian Geiger unloads a blast in close. Clarkson is on top 1-0.

The Bears tie it when Drew Rose goes low for the tally: 1-all.

Rose scores his second goal of the game to put the Bears up 2-1.

The Golden Knights tie it up when Matt Reilly dents the back of the net: 2-all.

Clarkson takes the lead for good on Andrew Kearney’s tally from a tough angle.

Clarkson goes on to beat SUNY Potsdam 11-5.

Clarkson hosted SUNY Potsdam in a college softball doubleheader.

In the bottom of the fifth in game one, Zoey Kovach doubles to right, Kayla Robert scores. It’s 4-0.

Clarkson blanks SUNY Potsdam in game one 5-0.

Clarkson was down 3-1 in the bottom of the first in game two when Robert goes deep for a two-run homer to right. Now it’s 3-all.

Clarkson goes on to beat SUNY Potsdam 7-4, completing the sweep.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 11, SUNY Potsdam 5

Women’s college lacrosse

Utica College 15, SUNY Canton 11

College baseball

St. Lawrence 2, SUNY Poly 0

College softball

Clarkson 5, SUNY Potsdam 0

Clarkson 7, SUNY Potsdam 4

Harford 12, Jefferson 0

Harford 12, Jefferson 4

