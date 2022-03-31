Advertisement

Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash

Fatal crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEPEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Depeyster Wednesday night.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Cory Simmons was heading south on State Route 184 around 11 p.m. when it went off the side of the road, struck a driveway embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Heuvelton Fire Department and Ogdensburg Rescue.

