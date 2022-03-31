Advertisement

Man faces arson charge following domestic incident

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused setting a blanket on fire with a blow torch during a domestic incident last week.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 31-year-old Shaun Deon allegedly used a propane torch to set the fire during the March 22 incident.

He also allegedly had physical contact with the victim and took her phone away so she couldn’t call 911.

Deon was charged with fifth-degree arson, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

