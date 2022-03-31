Pics of the Week: ships, scenic shots & a winning Canton team

Emily Griffin gives us a look at some of the photos and videos our viewers sent in from around the north country.

(WWNY) - We start on the St. Lawrence River. In Cape Vincent, Isabelle Granger spotted a ship passing through.

And in Ogdensburg, another ship. This one was seen by Laurie Cummings.

In Alex Bay, Paul Edgar found a blue sunrise.

While in Redwood, Megan Martin found a yellow sunset.

At Mud Pond, Nick Montalbano shared a quiet view with some ducks.

And overlooking the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage, Steve Anderson was watching the clouds roll in.

Finishing off this edition of pics of the week, we congradulate the St. Lawrence Steel. In Canton, the 12 and under hockey team claimed the state championship. Mike Bouchard shared the moment with us.

Thanks to everyone who submitted content.

