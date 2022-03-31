Advertisement

Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew water instead of lava

Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- While Earth’s volcanoes are spewing lava, scientists say Pluto had much cooler volcanic eruptions.

A new study reveals the dwarf planet has giant ice volcanoes that were active as recently as 100 to 200 million years ago.

The discovery was made during NASA’s New Horizons mission.

Researchers point to a region of Pluto largely made of bumpy water ice and filled with volcanic domes.

One volcano is similar in volume to one of Earth’s biggest volcanoes: Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Still, researchers say the volcanoes on the frigid planet look nothing like what they have already seen in other parts of the solar system.

They believe when Pluto’s volcanoes erupted, a cold mixture of ice and water flowed out like toothpaste onto the planet’s surface.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Council member claims he was arrested for DWI over and over again without cause
Ambulance
‘EMS is in crisis,’ say officials in St. Lawrence County
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours

Latest News

Michael Snow
Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
LIVE: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv