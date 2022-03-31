Advertisement

Rose Marra DeFranco, formerly of Watertown

Mar. 31, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rose Marra DeFranco of Rochester N.Y. formerly of 274 Wealtha Avenue Watertown N.Y. passed away on March 30, 2022. She was under the care of her daughter for the last 5 years.

She was born in Watertown, N.Y. on May 9, 1930, daughter of the late John and Mary Leana Marra. She attended Boon Street School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. Mrs. DeFranco worked at three different stores on Public Square which were Nugents Dress Shop, B.O. Kinney Drug, and cosmetic buyer for 36 years at Grant Drug Company. She was a former member of the Women’s North Side Auxiliary League, and worked many years at the Board of Elections, and a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Church. Some of her retirement years were spent cleaning St. Anthony’s Church and working at St. Anthony’s Mt. Carmel Feast.

She married the late Joseph N. DeFranco on November 22, 1956, at St. Anthony’s Church with Monsignor Milia officiating. Surviving is a daughter, Francine (Richard) Coryea of Rochester, N.Y. and two grandsons Brian and Nicholas Coryea, a granddaughter Jillian DeFranco, Watertown, N.Y. a sister in-law Marie Marra, Clay, NY, several nieces and nephews and a loving and devoted best friend Donna Powell.

Predeceased are a son John DeFranco, three brothers Anthony Marra, Joseph (Marie) Marra, James (Eleanor) Marra, and a sister Rose Marra who died shortly after birth. Also, brother-in law Rocco DeFranco and wife Marge DeFranco.

In keeping with Rose’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A catholic funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

God blessed this family with a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family will cherish all the beautiful memories. She will be missed always and loved forever.

