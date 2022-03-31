Sandra E. Prashaw, 68 of Ogdensburg

Graveside Services for Sandra E. Prashaw, age 68 of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Sandra E. Prashaw, age 68 of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington. Sandy passed away on Wednesday evening (March 30, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband Eugene Prashaw Sr., children Melissa (Richard) Sprowls of Ogdensburg, Dorothy (Bryan) Davis of Baltimore MD, Eugene (Doris) Prashaw of Ogdensburg and Jason Prashaw of Dekalb Junction; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother Marvin Ellis of Ogdensburg; sisters Arlene LaFave of Ogdensburg, Donna Meashaw of Ogdensburg, Karen Ellis of Wassaic, NY, Helen Simmons of Watertown and Linda Prashaw of Massena; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Sandy was born on June 9, 1953 in Canton NY, a daughter of the late Paul & Grace (Dumas) Ellis. She graduated from Madrid Waddington High School and continued her education at BOCES. She married Eugene J. Prashaw Sr., in 1974 in Connecticut.

During her career, she worked 12 years at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant until becoming disabled. She enjoyed baking cakes and making candy, antique shopping, collecting cookie jars, going to yard sales, reading, especially the Bible, listening to music and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

