Advertisement

Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has been indicted.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday against 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena.

Snow, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, was indicted on that and other counts, including first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Snow’s arraignment is scheduled for April 11 at the county courthouse.

Snow is accused of shooting 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell near the SUNY Potsdam campus on February 18.

Howell, a music education senior from Patterson, New York, was found with gunshot wounds on the side of College Park Road. She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua wouldn’t comment Thursday on whether the murder weapon was ever found.

Snow is being held without bail in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Council member claims he was arrested for DWI over and over again without cause
Ambulance
‘EMS is in crisis,’ say officials in St. Lawrence County
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue...
Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed
Gavel
Fort Drum contractors plead guilty to conspiring to commit fraud to obtain government contracts
Fatal crash
Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash