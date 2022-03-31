Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has been indicted.

A St. Lawrence County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday against 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena.

Snow, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, was indicted on that and other counts, including first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Snow’s arraignment is scheduled for April 11 at the county courthouse.

Snow is accused of shooting 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell near the SUNY Potsdam campus on February 18.

Howell, a music education senior from Patterson, New York, was found with gunshot wounds on the side of College Park Road. She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua wouldn’t comment Thursday on whether the murder weapon was ever found.

Snow is being held without bail in the county jail.

