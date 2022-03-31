Advertisement

St. Lawrence County employees seek pandemic bonus

By Keith Benman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Should St. Lawrence County employees get a pandemic bonus? Legislators there are wrestling with that question.

They did their best all through the pandemic. Now, St. Lawrence County employees want more than just a pat on the back. They want a cash bonus. They’re sending letters to county legislators.

One social services employee wrote, “We have worked tirelessly to continue to provide services to our community throughout the pandemic. We’ve had to adapt to new ways of doing our jobs while working under stressful circumstances.”

Employees say the money for the bonuses could come out of the county’s $20.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Another worker wrote this: “I believe this incentive would bring relief and positivity among us all who work so hard and lend our helping hands to those in time of need.”

They’re asking for something like Franklin County just did. There, county employees who worked through the pandemic are getting a $3,300 bonus.

St. Lawrence County legislators say the Civil Service Employees Association, or CSEA, has also asked. So they’re taking a look.

“We realize how important the CSEA workers are and how important the county workers in general are and what a great job they did during this pandemic,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chairman.

But Sheridan and others have reservations. They point out a lot of people suffered economic hardship in the pandemic.

“Either their businesses closed, or their jobs were lost. I think 4,200 individuals here in St. Lawrence County lost their jobs,” said Kevin Acres, St. Lawrence County legislator.

Acres points out all county employees got paid throughout the pandemic with no furloughs or layoffs. That wasn’t the case in Franklin County.

Sheridan said the county administrator has been told to look into how much the bonuses would cost and what other counties are doing in regards to them.

Acres heads up a committee looking at how best to spend American Rescue Plan funds. Some ideas so far are emergency communications, expanding broadband, and culvert projects.

