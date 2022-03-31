Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops is trimming its plans for a new store on Washington Street in Watertown, eliminating the need for a zoning change.

In a letter to the city council Thursday, representative Charles Marshall wrote that Stewart’s is removing 108 Flower Avenue East from the project.

Including the parcel would require a zoning change, something the council didn’t take up at a recent meeting.

Council member Cliff Olney has said he will bring up the discussion of the project when lawmakers meet on Monday.

Stewart’s wants to replace its store at1226 Washington with a more modern, Larger store in the 700 block.

Residents around the proposed new site have complained that it’s not appropriate for a residential neighborhood and have objected to the zone change.

Flower Avenue East is zoned for single-family homes and apartments. Stewards had asked for a change to a “Neighborhood Business” zone.

Marshall said cutting back the project would reduce the number of gas pumps from three to two.

The city planning board recommended in October that the city council approve the zoning change.

