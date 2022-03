WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move through late tonight, increasing the temperatures and the risk for rain. Expect the chance of showers overnight with rising temperatures.

Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the 60′s. Showers are likely along with the risk of thunderstorms.

It will be cooler on Friday with rain and snow showers likely.

