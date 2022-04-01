Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Nathan Mashaw

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Heuvelton who led his team to new heights. His roundball abilities earning him this week’s title.

Nathan Mashaw is a talented junior who averaged 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per game in leading the Bulldogs to the State Final Four.

Among his high games, 36 points against Harrisville and 27 points versus South Lortright-Andes. He was the MVP of the NAC West Division D.

In the classroom, he’s a member of the National Honor Society with a 94.8 GPA. An exceptional student athlete.

Nathan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 1, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

