Carthage school district loses $759K to cybercrime

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District says it was the victim of a cybercrime, which resulted in the loss of $759,000.

According to the school, it happened on March 16.

The school district said immediately reported the crime to the FBI and New York State Police and is cooperating with the criminal investigation.

The school district said it has filed a claim with its insurance company and is seeking to recover the funds.

According to the district, it completed an internal investigation of the incident and has implemented corrective actions to increase school district security.

District Superintendent Jennifer Premo told 7 News there will be no further comment on what happened because it’s an ongoing criminal investigation.

7 News has reached out to state police and the FBI for more information. We’ll update this story if we hear from them.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.