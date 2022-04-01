Advertisement

Carthage school district loses $759K to cybercrime

Carthage Central School District
Carthage Central School District(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District says it was the victim of a cybercrime, which resulted in the loss of $759,000.

According to the school, it happened on March 16.

The school district said immediately reported the crime to the FBI and New York State Police and is cooperating with the criminal investigation.

The school district said it has filed a claim with its insurance company and is seeking to recover the funds.

According to the district, it completed an internal investigation of the incident and has implemented corrective actions to increase school district security.

District Superintendent Jennifer Premo told 7 News there will be no further comment on what happened because it’s an ongoing criminal investigation.

7 News has reached out to state police and the FBI for more information. We’ll update this story if we hear from them.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Central School
3rd grade lesson on gender raises questions at Copenhagen school
One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Michael Snow
Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue...
Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed
Fatal crash
Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash

Latest News

Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: warm April day in 2005
A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary Friday.
School for sale...sort of
New York Air Brake
Last laid-off workers leave New York Air Brake
North Elementary School students were greeted by a T. rex and a flamingo as they arrived for...
T. rex, flamingo greet Watertown students