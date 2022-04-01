Clayton hosts first boat show since 2019

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boat enthusiasts have plenty to see in Clayton this weekend.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Spring Boat Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena and the nearby town barn.

This is the first in-person show the village has put on since 2019.

Local boat dealers say it’s always a plus to be able to interact with customers in person to be able to get a better understanding of what they may be looking for.

“You need to be out there and put your name out there and let everyone know who you are, what you carry, and what you can do so it is just as important to have the exposure for your company as it is to actually selling the boats,” said Steven Lavarnway, salesman, Clayton Marina Sales & Service.

“People come to boat shows to do what? Look at boats. So we like to be in front of them. When they do want to buy a boat, hopefully, they remember us and come and see us,” said Randy Wright, president/owner, Wright’s Marine.

The show runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Call 315-686-3771 to find out more or visit 1000islands-clayton.com/boatshow.

Admission is $5 for most, $4 for military, and $3 for children.

