Cooperative Extension offers free program on landscape pests

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a program to help you identify, prevent and control landscape pests.

CCE horticulture educator Sue Gwise appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The free program will be held on April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Attendees will learn about the following invasive species:

Asian jumping worm

Spotted lanternfly

Lymantria dispar, also known as the spongy moth (formerly known as a gypsy moth)

Gwise says these pests can have a negative effect on your landscape and garden. Jumping worms invade the soil leading to a poor growing environment. They were first found in Jefferson County last fall.

The spotted lanternfly attacks grapes and dozens of other food plants and tree species.

The spongy moth was present in high numbers in the county last season and will be back again this year. It prefers oaks along with other hardwood species and can cause complete defoliation.

The program will include information on how to identify, prevent and control the three species.

To register, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/LandPests_222.

If you have questions, contact Gwise at sjg42@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450, extension 243.

