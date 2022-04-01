Cory R. Simmons, 49, of Macomb

Cory R. Simmons, age 49, of Macomb, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2022 in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Depeyster. (Source: Funeral Home)

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Cory R. Simmons, age 49, of Macomb, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2022 in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Depeyster.

There will be calling hours for Cory on April 7, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Cory was born on May 27, 1972 in Gouverneur, NY to Earl and Helen (Hays) Simmons Sr. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1991. He had worked for Kinney Drugs as a delivery driver. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Surviving is a son, Tyler Simmons and his fiancé Jamie Moody; two grandchildren, Finely and Juno Simmons; his parents, Earl and Helen Simmons; two brothers, Earl and Angie Simmons Jr. and John Simmons; a sister, Wendi and Scott McEathron and his nieces and nephews, Maegan and Luke Rubar, Patrick, Abigail, Lucas, Rylee and Colby.

Cory has been reunited with his grandparents, a niece Victoria and his buddies, Robbie and Brad.

Donations may be made in Cory’s memory to Gouverneur Central School FFA Program, 133 E. Barney St., Gouverneur, NY 13642.

