Crash shuts down part of Route 177 in town of Rodman

TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 177 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Rodman.

The east and westbound lanes are closed between Washington Park Road and County Route 69.

According to Jefferson County dispatchers, a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers also said a helicopter was initially called to the scene but was unable to respond due to weather conditions.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.