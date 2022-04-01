Crash shuts down part of Route 177 in town of Rodman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 177 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Rodman.
The east and westbound lanes are closed between Washington Park Road and County Route 69.
According to Jefferson County dispatchers, a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Dispatchers also said a helicopter was initially called to the scene but was unable to respond due to weather conditions.
7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.