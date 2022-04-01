Highlights & scores: Frontier League lacrosse gets underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the first full night of boys’ and girls’ Frontier League lacrosse action Thursday.

In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Indian River.

In the second quarter, Watertown is up 4-2 when Mick O’Donnell goes low for the tally, increasing the Watertown lead to 5-2.

Then it’s Nico Spaziani with the low runner that dents net. Cyclones are in front 6-2.

Moments later it’s Sam Lachenauer with the finish on the doorstep: 7-2 Watertown.

Indian River stops the Watertown run when Connor McMahon splits the pipes. It’s 7-3 Watertown.

Jack Clough answers with the between-the-legs tally.

Watertown beats Indian River 10-5.

The General Brown Lions hosted Carthage in another boys’ Frontier League lacrosse contest.

Carthage takes the lead less than a minute in when Josh Bigelow splits the pipes. It’s 1-0 Carthage.

Then it’s Carter Kempney with the blast that finds the top corner: 2-0 Comets.

Bigelow connects for his second goal of the contest. Carthage is on top 3-0.

Ethan McConnell gets the Lions on the board.

McConnell would score in double overtime as General Brown beats Carthage 7-6.

The South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Indian River in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse.

South Jeff strikes first when Macy Schultz scores on the doorstep, putting the Lady Spartans in front 1-0.

Then it’s Savannah Hodges with the finish in front, increasing the South Jeff lead to 2-0.

Moments later Julia Garvin strikes. The Lady Spartans up their lead to 3-0.

Raven Marsell makes it 3-1, but South Jeff beats Indian River 16-5.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 7, Carthage 6 (2OT)

Watertown 10, Indian River 5

South Jefferson 13, Thousand Islands 4

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 16, Indian River 5

College baseball

Jefferson 9, Broome 8

Broome 13, Jefferson 11

College softball

Anne Arundel 5, Jefferson 1

Anne Arundel 10, Jefferson 9

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.