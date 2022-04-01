Advertisement

Hospice breaks ground for $2.3M residence expansion

Hospice of Jefferson County broke ground Friday for its residence expansion project.
Hospice of Jefferson County broke ground Friday for its residence expansion project.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a long wait, a $2.3 million expansion at Hospice of Jefferson County broke ground Friday.

A ceremony and reception were held for the “Room With A View” residence expansion project.

The expansion will add 4 new patient rooms, a new ventilation system, and the ability to care for more residents at the facility.

“The fact that we are finally breaking ground means a lot to our community because we are going to be expanding our services. We have incredible staff here that really provide state-of-the-art end-of-life care. That’s really important to patients and families,” said Hospice of Jefferson County CEO Diana Woodhouse.

Northern Credit Union also made a surprise donation to Hospice during the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Central School
3rd grade lesson on gender raises questions at Copenhagen school
One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Michael Snow
Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue...
Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed
Fatal crash
Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash

Latest News

Crash
Crash shuts down part of Route 177 in town of Rodman
Redistricting maps
Judge’s decision means there could be two votes this summer
Boat show
Clayton hosts first boat show since 2019
Thousand Islands International Bridge
More cross-border traffic expected as Covid rules change