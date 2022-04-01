Hospice breaks ground for $2.3M residence expansion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a long wait, a $2.3 million expansion at Hospice of Jefferson County broke ground Friday.

A ceremony and reception were held for the “Room With A View” residence expansion project.

The expansion will add 4 new patient rooms, a new ventilation system, and the ability to care for more residents at the facility.

“The fact that we are finally breaking ground means a lot to our community because we are going to be expanding our services. We have incredible staff here that really provide state-of-the-art end-of-life care. That’s really important to patients and families,” said Hospice of Jefferson County CEO Diana Woodhouse.

Northern Credit Union also made a surprise donation to Hospice during the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.