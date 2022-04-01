It's time for Clayton's Spring Boat Show.

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce hasn’t had a Spring Boat Show since 2019.

Chamber membership and marketing coordinator Mike Hooson says it’s back and packed.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 at Cerow Recreation Park Arena and the nearby town barn.

It’s from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

You can call 315-686-3771 to find out more or you can visit 1000islands-clayton.com/boatshow.

Admission is $5 for most, $4 for military, and $3 for children.

