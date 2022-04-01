Advertisement

John Lee Cronk, 50, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - John Lee Cronk, age 50, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2022 at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a date to be announced. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

John was born on April 6, 1971 in Carthage to Leland and Joyce (Richards) Cronk. He attended school in Gouverneur and Richville and began working at St. James Catholic School and Church in Gouverneur at the age of 15. He put in 30+ years and tackled numerous jobs thrown his way, becoming a man of many trades throughout his time working. He progressed to Maintenance Supervisor and became a pillar of the school and church in the eyes of many that worked there.

John was family oriented and always helped anybody he could when asked. He was a hard-working man his entire life who always kept himself busy.

He enjoyed gardening and canning his fresh vegetables. He found joy in cooking and eating from a menu of signature dishes. He loved jamming on his guitar, cracking jokes, and being the life of any party. He loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and feeding birds.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Betsy Cronk, his four children, Kraymer, Johni, Caleb, and Jaycee Cronk, his siblings, James “Jim” and Amy Cronk, Joanie and Andy Simmons, Jennifer Berardi and her significant other, Aaron Francey, and Jacqueline “Jackie” and Robert Brown, and several nieces and nephews.

Donations in memory of John may be made to St. James Catholic School, 20 South Gordon Street, Gouverneur NY 13642.

