Judge’s decision means there could be two votes this summer

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A judge’s decision throwing out the state’s new political maps could mean there will be two primary election votes this summer.

Judge Patrick McAllister said in a Thursday ruling that maps redrawing the state’s congressional districts were designed to benefit Democrats. McAllister said those districts must be redrawn, along with the legislative districts for state Senate and Assembly, in a way that attracted at least some bipartisan support.

As a result of the judge’s ruling, it is possible that there will be a strictly local primary election on June 28, with the primary for congress and state legislature pushed back to July 23.

“We’ll change stuff when they tell us we have to change stuff, but until then it’s just business as normal,” said Michelle LaFave, Democratic Elections Commissioner for Jefferson County.

“We didn’t budget for this. Obviously, we didn’t plan anything for this,” said Jude Seymour, Republican Elections commissioner.

The judge’s order was “stayed” Friday, meaning it does not take effect while the case is argued before the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court.

Jeff Wice, a professor at NYU Law School and an expert in redistricting, said it is likely the judge’s decision will be overturned.

“The state Court of Appeals, under several different line ups, memberships, has always deferred to the judgement and decision making of the legislature when it comes to redistricting,” Wice said

“So we can expect the court will uphold the current line, the lines that were drawn in February.” But he added “We have to take it one step at a time.”

The judge gave lawmakers until April 11 to try again. If their new maps fail to pass muster in the courts again, then the judge said he would order the state to pay for a court-approved expert to redraw the maps.

The judge said that if the Legislature fails again and an outside expert is hired to draw the maps, the process would be expensive and lengthy and may leave the state without maps before Aug. 23, the last possible date that the state could push back its primary election.

“It’s gonna have an overlapping political calendar where one primary is going to be ending, where another one is gonna be gearing up, and then we’re also going to have to be worried about some things that go on the general election ballot,” said Seymour, the Republican Elections Commissioner.

The new political maps had less of an effect in the north country than other parts of the state, where Democrats drew lines which could result in them gaining four or five seats in congress.

One change that could be reversed if the judge’s ruling stands and new lines are drawn: Democrats pushed more Republicans into north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s district, in an apparent effort to pack as many Republican votes into as few districts as possible.

They also ended up cutting Jefferson County and Fort Drum into two parts, with Stefanik keeping the northern part of the county and Fort Drum’s training area, and the rest of the base and Jefferson County going into a new congressional district which stretches from western New York up to Jefferson County.

That decision could be reversed if new maps are drawn.

Stefanik said in a statement Friday that the judge’s decision “is a win for all New Yorkers and confirms what we have been saying all along: New York Democrats drew gerrymandered congressional lines to protect themselves and hurt all New Yorkers, specifically the North Country.”

