FAYETTEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Melissa M. Watson, 64, of Fayetteville, NY, passed away March 30, 2022 at the home of her sister Eudora and their friend, Phil Neisser, in Potsdam, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Garner Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY. Melissa is survived by siblings Brigid Watson, Anna Marie and Bob Forget, Eudora Watson and Phil Neisser, Frank and Melanie (Fox) Watson, and several nieces and nephews and their children. Melissa was predeceased by her siblings Kate Waterhouse and Tom Watson; and her nephews, Stephen Forget and Gerard Watson. Melissa was born on February 22, 1958, in Syracuse NY to the late Eudora (Shattuck) Watson of Syracuse and Cazenovia and Thomas G. Watson of Brooklyn, NY. She later lived in Manlius and Fayetteville and was most recently employed by Tops Grocery in Manlius. Her sister Brigid cared for her in her home in Auburn, NY for several months before Melissa entered Hospice care. Melissa was a generous soul who cared about, and for, her family members. She was a skilled storyteller, was fond of well-delivered jokes, and loved decorating her front yard for Halloween. Melissa did not suffer fools gladly, but she had deep sympathy for young people and those who were making their best effort. There will be no service or calling hours. Contributions may be made in Melissa’s name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared at www.garnerfh.com

