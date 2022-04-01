More cross-border traffic expected as Covid rules change

FISHERS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Crossing the border from the United States into Canada just got a little easier.

That’s because Canada no longer requires a Covid-19 test to enter the country for people who are fully vaccinated.

There were plenty of cars looking to cross the Thousand Islands International Bridge into Canada on Friday.

“It’s a big step and it’s one more step that we have needed to get back and running to where we were pre-Covid-19 pandemic,” said Corey Fram, Thousand Islands International Tourism director.

Neighboring Canadian cities have been waiting for the chance to see more people from the north country and more visitors from all over the U.S.

“Having the border open in this manner allows for planning, so a community like ours, we want to see business travel come back, we want to see meetings and conferences, and we want to see all of these different sports teams and things like that,” said Krista LeClair, executive director, Kingston Accommodation Partners.

“It’s a resounding excitement. Everyone is just so happy that, you know, the world is becoming live and vibrant again,” said Sarah Laturnus, tourism manager, Brockville Tourism.

This change is also a plus here in the states because Canadian travelers don’t have to test anymore to go back, which could lead to more trips across the border.

“So you think of folks who live just north of the border, wanting to take a trip down for the night to a place like Watertown, those are rather expensive tests they had to take just to do that,” said Fram.

Those entering Canada still need to upload things like their vaccine status ahead of time in the ArriveCAN app on a mobile device.

