Scattered snow today, sunshine tomorrow

Beth Hall tells us what to expect for the weekend.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s snow in the forecast, and that’s no April Fool’s Day joke.

Temperatures started in the upper 30s and low 40s and will drop a little, settling mainly in the upper 30s.

It will be a mostly cloudy day, with snow and mixed precipitation off and on. It could be heavy at times.

It dries up overnight and clouds move out. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

It’s going to be very nice on Saturday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday will be in the low 40s, too, but it will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of mixed precipitation.

It will be mostly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs around 50.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Showers are likely Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

