Advertisement

School for sale...sort of

A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary Friday.
A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary Friday.(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary in Glen Park on Friday.

It says $100 or best offer and notes the building has 30-plus rooms and plenty of parking.

Someone anonymously sent us photos via “Send it to 7,” noting that the sale is for April 1 only.

The school principal blames the April Fool’s Day stunt on a staff member.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Central School
3rd grade lesson on gender raises questions at Copenhagen school
One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Michael Snow
Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue...
Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed
Fatal crash
Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash

Latest News

Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: warm April day in 2005
New York Air Brake
Last laid-off workers leave New York Air Brake
North Elementary School students were greeted by a T. rex and a flamingo as they arrived for...
T. rex, flamingo greet Watertown students
Ethan Daubenspeck and Alexander Calixto
2 Fort Drum men accused of sex crimes against underage girl