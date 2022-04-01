School for sale...sort of
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary in Glen Park on Friday.
It says $100 or best offer and notes the building has 30-plus rooms and plenty of parking.
Someone anonymously sent us photos via “Send it to 7,” noting that the sale is for April 1 only.
The school principal blames the April Fool’s Day stunt on a staff member.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.