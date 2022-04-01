School for sale...sort of

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A for sale sign went up at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary in Glen Park on Friday.

It says $100 or best offer and notes the building has 30-plus rooms and plenty of parking.

Someone anonymously sent us photos via “Send it to 7,” noting that the sale is for April 1 only.

The school principal blames the April Fool’s Day stunt on a staff member.

