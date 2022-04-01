Seeking donations for Posh Purse Palooza

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s Posh Purse Palooza is seeking sponsors and donations of new or “gently loved” purses.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is a fundraiser where people bid on purses – containing gift basket-like items – in a silent auction format.

The in-person portion will be on May 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

A select number of purses will be available for online bidding prior to the event.

If you’d like to donate a purse or become a sponsor, call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

