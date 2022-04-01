Advertisement

Seeking donations for Posh Purse Palooza

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s Posh Purse Palooza is seeking sponsors and donations of new or “gently loved” purses.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is a fundraiser where people bid on purses – containing gift basket-like items – in a silent auction format.

The in-person portion will be on May 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

A select number of purses will be available for online bidding prior to the event.

If you’d like to donate a purse or become a sponsor, call 315-303-2590 or visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Council member claims he was arrested for DWI over and over again without cause
Michael Snow
Snow indicted on murder, other counts in SUNY Potsdam student’s death
Fatal crash
Man dies in one-vehicle Depeyster rollover crash

Latest News

WWNY Heuvelton woman appears on 25 Words or Less
WWNY Job fair looks to connect workers with 1,800 jobs
WWNY Bridge named for fallen state trooper to get $4M facelift
WWNY Stewart’s cuts back on Washington Street project; zone change no longer needed