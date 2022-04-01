Advertisement

T. rex, flamingo greet Watertown students

By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a bit of March Madness on this first day of April.

North Elementary School students were greeted by a T. rex and a flamingo as they arrived for class Friday.

Physical education teachers made a friendly bet with the school’s principal on the NCAA basketball tournament.

The teachers lost and to pay up they had to dress up.

“It’s all for one day so we are dressing up today, coach and I, as a little fun idea for the kids - spread a little humor, spread a little kindness. Kids coming in in their vehicles getting dropped off in the front of the building, they loved to wave. Parents were laughing, kids coming on the bus were laughing, waving at us through the windows. Even the bus drivers were getting a kick out of it,” said Coach Andrew Kilionski.

The P.E. teachers had to stay dressed up in their costumes for the whole school day.

