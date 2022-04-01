TV Dinner: 2 pies for Easter - 1 savory, 1 sweet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s coming up on Easter and Chef Chris Manning wants to help us get ready.

He starts this week by preparing two pies: savory Italian Cheese Pie and sweet Chocolate Walnut Pie.

The chef has other Easter treats in store for us in the weeks ahead.

Italian Cheese Pie

- 1 9-inch pie crust (unbaked)

- 2 eggs, beaten

- 1 15-ounce container Ricotta cheese

- 1/4 cup cottage cheese

- 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

- 1/4 cup diced ham

- 1/4 cup diced cooked bacon

- 1/4 cup chopped pepperoni

- 1/4 cup diced bell pepper (a combination of colors)

- Salt & pepper to taste

Line a 9-inch pie pan with the crust. Mix the rest of the ingredients together and fill the crust.

Crimp edges and bake at for 1 hour at 325 degrees. Let cool, slice, and serve with a small salad.

Chocolate Walnut Pie

- 1 9-inch pie crust (unbaked)

- 1 1/4 cup chocolate chips

- 1 cup chopped walnuts

- 4 eggs, beaten

- 1 cup sugar

- 1 cup light corn syrup

- 1/2 cup melted butter (1/2 stick)

- 2 tablespoons bourbon

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Line a 9-inch pie pan with the crust. Add the chocolate chips and walnuts and spread evenly along bottom of crust.

Mix the rest of the ingredients together and pour over chips and nuts. Crimp the edges and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.

Cool, and slice, and serve with whipped cream. Garnish with fresh fruit.

