CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Christopher G. Locy, 73, of Canton, NY passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the home of Marcus Keleher and Jaime Brown where he had been residing.

He was born in Gouverneur, NY on May 29, 1948 to Robert Sr. and Loana (LaVare) Locy. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. Upon graduation, Chris worked at various jobs which included working at the high school as a custodian, working on a dairy farm for Jim Latimer, and for Howard Pitkin. In later years he worked at Boutique Flowers as well as working over 40 years at Sovie’s Cycle Shop in Potsdam, NY.

Christopher (Chrissy) is survived by his siblings, James (Jean),Montello, Wisconsin, William (Melanie), Canton, NY, Patrick, Williston, North Dakota, Michael and his companion Colleen Berger, Potsdam, NY Aloysius (Sandy), Canton, NY, Daniel (Denise), Canton, NY, Katherine (James Barber), Chaumont, NY, Roxanne, Canton, NY, Joseph, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Marta (Donald Milos), Poestenkill, NY, Renee (Douglas Wooster), Plattsburgh, NY and Paul (Bali), Canton, NY, sister- in-law Stephanie Locy, Darlington, South Carolina. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, his Aunt Jennettie and Uncle Larry Rocker and his Aunt Helen Shoen and numerous cousins. He especially loved his second family Marcus Keleher, Jaime Brown and their children, Marissa and Dallas Brown, Jeremie and Chelsea Keleher and their children Maggie and Claire, Tyler and Ashley Keleher and their children Paisley and Teagan whom he thought of as his nieces and nephews.

Christopher was predeceased by his parents, a sister Deidra (who died in infancy), a brother Robert K., sisters-in-law Elizabeth Kahn and Elise (Lee) Locy.

Christopher’s family would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to the Keleher and Brown family for all the care that was given to Chris during these past two and half years. We know that Chris thought dearly of all of you.

Chrissy enjoyed many activities which included snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, slow pitch softball and mowing lawns around the neighborhood. He took pride in keeping the lawns groomed on the family farm even after the farm was sold. As a young man and even later in life he especially enjoyed helping out his mother with her daily chores. He knew how to clean a house perfectly! His mother even told him he cleaned the house better than his sisters!

We will always remember Chrissy for his carefree happy go lucky life. He had a wonderful smile and was always willing and able to help anyone in their time of need. His family will always remember the stories shared at the dinner table on the family farm.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the American Cancer Society.

Due to concerns about family members health, if attending calling hours masks are required.

Condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Christopher G. Locy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

