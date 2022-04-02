Donna I. Killenbeck, 65, of Mannsville, NY passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 31. 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY, where she was surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donna I. Killenbeck, 65, of Mannsville, NY passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 31. 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY, where she was surrounded by her family. Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Wednesday April 6 at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, NY, with Rev. Nancy Russell, pastor of the Mannsville and Lorriane United Methodist Churches. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Donna was born on April 16, 1956 in Alexandria Bay, NY. She grew up in Redwood, NY as one of 6 children of Myrrel and Jean (Norton) Proven. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1974 and received her Associates degree in Secretarial Studies from CCBI in Syracuse in 1976.

Donna built a 30 year career at Samaritan Medical Center as a medical secretary. Prior to this she was an administrative secretary at E.J. Noble Hospital (now the River Hospital) for Dr. Burtch for 7 years. She was instrumental in the Heart Walk committee and proudly served on the board of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.

She married Donald L. Killenbeck of Pierrepont Manor on May 1, 1982 in the Mannsville Methodist Church. The couple have lived their entire married life in Mannsville.

Anyone who knew Donna knew of her passion for quilting, her love of ice cream, and how she cherished her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her weekly gatherings with her ladies and close friends. Through the years, she kept in touch with her childhood best friend, Susan Hook, and nurtured sincere new friendships, especially with Ned and Gretchen Martelle. She loved spending time with her family and closest friends, especially going on trips, visiting craft shows, attending book clubs, and trying new crafts.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald Killenbeck; her father Myrrel (Dorothy B.); her four children Elizabeth (James), Adam (Victoria), Donald Jr., and Katherine (Drew); her three grandchildren Brooke, Blake and Marianna; and her beloved dog Molly. Also her brothers Ron (Cindy), and Dean; brothers in law Jerry Dobbin, James Rosch, Ronald (Deb) Cole; her sisters Dawn and Carol; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends.

Donna is predeceased by her mother Jean (Norton) Proven, step mother Dorothy (Rose) Proven, and sister Marilyn Cole, all with whom she rejoices to be reunited with.

She will be remembered as a kind, genuine, unselfish member of the community fortunate enough to have met her.

Donations in her memory may be sent in her name to the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, 1704 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

