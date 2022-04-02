Advertisement

Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon

By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out in a couple of town of Lisbon sheds Saturday afternoon.

Lisbon Fire Department officials say the call came in from Sandberg Circle around 1 PM.

Two sheds were on fire, but the flames were threatening a nearby home.

There was minimal damage to the home, but the sheds were destroyed.

Nobody was hurt and nobody had to be rescued.

Officials say an electrical issue caused the fire.

