Fatal two vehicle collision in Lewis County Friday evening

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.

The crash was on State Route 177 near the Town of Pinckney and Harrisburg line.

It happened around 7 PM, and emergency crews were on scene until just after 10 PM.

Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies say the SUV was traveling east, lost control, and spun into the other lane where it was T-boned by an oncoming tractor trailer.

The driver was the only person in the SUV.

Two people were in the tractor trailer, neither were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the driver, they are waiting to contact next of kin before releasing any more details.

