First responders, community members take active shooter training in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Sturtz Theater on the Jefferson Community College Campus was filled Saturday morning both with first responders and everyday members of the North Country community. The goal was to teach people how to handle active shooter situations.

“It really comes down to a lot of times that the people who are not either an LE or in the fire department make the biggest difference of themselves and others,” said Howie Scott, Master Instructor at Active Threat Response.

Scott is an instructor for Active Threat Response. He says there are a few things people can do to help themselves in an active shooter situation, especially noticing the signs of a shooting before it happens. It’s a concern for more than just lawn enforcement and first responders, but for bank executives, too.

“lt seems like these types of situations are on the rise. How can we prepare ourselves, like he said, to save lives even? Or to just help each other?” said Terri Erdner, Executive Vice President of Watertown Savings Bank.

The two hour event was hosted by the Garrett Loomis Foundation. Loomis was a Sackets Harbor volunteer and Fort Drum firefighter. Loomis died in April 2010 during an explosion battling a silo fire at North Harbor Dairy.

“We just felt that is was part of the Garrett Loomis foundation where we just kind of help teach our first responders on education and on public safety, so it’s just one more tool in their toolbox,” said T.G. Kolb of the Educational Committee of the Garrett Loomis Foundation.

Tools that will may help save lives.

