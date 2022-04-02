Frederick J. Young, 53, of North Lawrence

Frederick J. Young age 53 of North Lawrence passed away on unexpectedly on April 1, 2022 following health issues. (Source: Funeral Home)

Surviving is his wife Michelle; two sisters Sandi Lee & her husband Bill of Cortland and Connie Gerlach of Germany; a brother Brett Young & his wife Traci of Florida; a niece Jessie Gerlach; and nephews Nate & Jake Lee; Mother-in law Judy, Sister-in-law Heather, and her children Ian and Zachary.

He was born on February 15, 1969 in Lockport, NY, a son of the late Ronald & Phyllis (DePeau) Young. After graduating from high school he began his career at Heinrich Chevrolet where he worked working up to a long-serving sales manager for 15 years. He then went to work at Marshall Concrete, JB Hunt, and the Town of Lawrence. In 2008 he and his wife Michelle became the proud owner and operators of a horse farm.

Rick enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music, fishing, cooking, boating, watching cooking shows, watching movies, and spending time with his wife and animals. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

