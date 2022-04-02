Advertisement

Frederick J. Young, 53, of North Lawrence

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frederick J. Young age 53 of North Lawrence passed away on unexpectedly on April 1, 2022...
Frederick J. Young age 53 of North Lawrence passed away on unexpectedly on April 1, 2022 following health issues.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Young age 53 of North Lawrence passed away on unexpectedly on April 1, 2022 following health issues.

Surviving is his wife Michelle; two sisters Sandi Lee & her husband Bill of Cortland and Connie Gerlach of Germany; a brother Brett Young & his wife Traci of Florida; a niece Jessie Gerlach; and nephews Nate & Jake Lee; Mother-in law Judy, Sister-in-law Heather, and her children Ian and Zachary.

He was born on February 15, 1969 in Lockport, NY, a son of the late Ronald & Phyllis (DePeau) Young. After graduating from high school he began his career at Heinrich Chevrolet where he worked working up to a long-serving sales manager for 15 years. He then went to work at Marshall Concrete, JB Hunt, and the Town of Lawrence. In 2008 he and his wife Michelle became the proud owner and operators of a horse farm.

Rick enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music, fishing, cooking, boating, watching cooking shows, watching movies, and spending time with his wife and animals. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon
Ice skating club puts on end of year show in Watertown
Hochul announces state’s 2nd COVID booster shot eligibility
First responders, community members take active shooter training in Watertown
The Sturtz Theater on the Jefferson Community College Campus was filled Saturday morning both...
First responders, community members take active shooter training in Watertown

Obituaries

A fire broke out in a couple of town of Lisbon sheds Saturday afternoon.
Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon
Candles
Rebecca D. Fiacco, 67
Robert J. “Fobie” Faubert, 60, passed away at home on Friday, April 1st.
Robert J. “Fobie” Faubert, 60, of Alexandria Bay
Donna I. Killenbeck, 65, of Mannsville, NY passed away peacefully after a long and courageous...
Donna I. Killenbeck, 65, of Mannsville
Candles
Christopher G. Locy, 73, of Canton
Patricia Ann Tryon, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Watertown Thursday, March 31,...
Patricia Ann Tryon, 74, of Watertown