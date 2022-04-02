Advertisement

Friday Sports: Girls’ Watertown, IHC Lacrosse duke it out

By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Girls’ Frontier League Lacrosse from Watertown High, as the Lady Cyclones hosted IHC in a battle for bragging rights in the city.

In the 1st half, Neicia Smith gets loose in front and finds the mark: Watertown up 1-0.

Then it was Alexandra Macutek scoring off the free position: 2-0 Lady Cyclones.

It’s Macutek on the doorstep for her 2nd goal of the game: 3-0 Watertown.

IHC answers as Jennah Netto dents the back of the net, cutting the Watertown lead to 3-1.

Macutek scores her 3rd goal of the day on another free position: 4-1 Lady Cyclones.

Netto counters with her 2nd goal of the game, pulling IHC to within 2.

Macutek would finish with 6 goals as Watertown doubles up IHC 12-6.

Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Delaware.

The Wolves dominated play in the 1st period, outshooting Delaware 18-8, but Delaware goalie Trevor Babin would keep Watertown off the board.

The Wolves would break through in the 2nd period with a pair of goals from Alexander Jmaeff and a goal from Lane King to lead 3-1 after 2 periods.

Andrew Harrison, Justin MacDonald, Ryan Devine and Colin Chmelka would add 3rd period goals, Chmelka with 2.

Watertown goes on to beat Delaware 8-1.

