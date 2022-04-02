Advertisement

Hochul announces state’s 2nd COVID booster shot eligibility

COVID-19 Booster Shots
COVID-19 Booster Shots(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul announced Saturday that New Yorkers age 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster shot.

That is as long as you received your first booster shot at least 4 months ago.

Adults ages 18-49 are also eligible if you got the Johnson and Johnson shot.

Immunocompromised people aged 12 and up also have the green light.

This comes days after the FDA authorized a second Moderna and Pfizer booster shot for people 50 and older.

There is no word yet on where and when you’ll be able to get the booster, but Jefferson County officials say they’ll likely have more information on that next week.

