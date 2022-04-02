Ice skating club puts on end of year show in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the season flips to spring, that means one last chance to hit the ice.

The Figure Skating Club of Watertown hosted its Annual End of the Year Skating Show on Saturday.

The theme? Going for Gold in honor of this year’s Olympics.

A lot of the skaters participating were from Jefferson County, some from St. Lawrence.

They put on several group performances as well as a few solos for the senior-most skaters.

“They worked so hard all year long, and this is a way to showcase what they’ve learned and put it together in a show for all of their friends and family to see,” said Beth Fipps, President of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

Fipps says they collected canned foods and monetary donations at the door to benefit a local food pantry.

